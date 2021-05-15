Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 301 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

