Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.57

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 43924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YSG shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth $499,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.