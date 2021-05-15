State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

