Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. E.On’s payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.