Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,942,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 162,712 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,949,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,497,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 440,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

