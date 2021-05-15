Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.