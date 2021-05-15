Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 13,928 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Intersect ENT worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of XENT opened at $17.66 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

