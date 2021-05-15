Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $288.20 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $177.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.