Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NewMarket by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $352.77 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $458.51. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

