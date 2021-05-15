Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,040,000 after buying an additional 357,489 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $177.92 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

