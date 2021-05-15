Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,399,854.06 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,267,539.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Desiree Coleman sold 8,967 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $774,479.79.

Shares of GSHD opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.16. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

