Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.
ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
