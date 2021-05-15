Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

