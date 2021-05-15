Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $78.00 at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $130,605,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $96,687,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.