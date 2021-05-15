Mizuho Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $270.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $217.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average is $228.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

