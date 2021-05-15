Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $128.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.