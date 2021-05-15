Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.29. 22,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 621,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,998.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

