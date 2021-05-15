Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 4.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.64. 2,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $890.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa EnergÃa SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
