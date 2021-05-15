Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 1835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.