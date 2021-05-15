Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $310.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

WIX stock opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a one year low of $188.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

