Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.02

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 2971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.