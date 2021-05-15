Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Up 5%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.46. 5,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 302,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $592.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HN Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 70,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $281,000. Knott David M boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 141.1% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

