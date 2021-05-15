Richard K. Prins Sells 15,827 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

