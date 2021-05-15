Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.