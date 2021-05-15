Morgan Stanley Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $73.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,735 shares of company stock worth $6,647,332 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $3,735,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,918,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

