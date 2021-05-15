Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nucor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nucor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.