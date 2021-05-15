Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $326.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $331.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,291.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $28,179,728 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

