Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.