Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,814 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Omnicell stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.