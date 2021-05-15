Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,164 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

