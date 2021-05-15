Greenleaf Trust Acquires 114 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

