Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $44,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

