DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

