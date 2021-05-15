Ellevest Inc. Sells 25 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,527.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,258.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.25 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,453.82.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

