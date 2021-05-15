Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

