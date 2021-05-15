Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

PLSE stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

