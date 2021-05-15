Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,751 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SEI Investments worth $25,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,853 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

