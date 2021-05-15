Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

