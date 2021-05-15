BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.24 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.