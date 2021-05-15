Ellevest Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

AWK stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

