Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.