Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

HRVSF stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

