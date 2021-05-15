Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario’s (MDIBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDIBY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca restated a buy rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

