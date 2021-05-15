Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario’s (MDIBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDIBY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca restated a buy rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

