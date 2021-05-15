Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

