Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGDEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $300.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.63. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52-week low of $221.83 and a 52-week high of $523.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.