Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $509,836.80 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42.

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $316.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

