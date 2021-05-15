Numis Securities Raises Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target to GBX 440

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its price objective lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 386.50 ($5.05) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 393 ($5.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £951.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.11.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.