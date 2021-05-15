3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,244.50 ($16.26) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,220.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.86. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 763.80 ($9.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). In the last three months, insiders acquired 900,038 shares of company stock worth $1,028,745,035.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

