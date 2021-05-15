Marshalls’ (MSLH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 770.25 ($10.06).

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 729.50 ($9.53) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 715.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Insiders bought 64 shares of company stock valued at $45,150 over the last quarter.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

