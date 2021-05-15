Truist Securities Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $125.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 33.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

