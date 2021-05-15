Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a PE ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 345.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 163,084 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 259.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.